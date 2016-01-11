Young Saudi Aims to Become Country's First Pro Golfer

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Young Saudi Aims to Become Country's First Pro GolferPlay03:46SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (1.72MB)Published 11 January 2016 at 1:41pmSource: SBSAvailable in other languages For most aspiring golfers, a green jacket at Augusta or a hold of the Saint Andrews Claret Jug would be golfing nirvana. Image: Khaled Attieh (SBS)Published 11 January 2016 at 1:41pmSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesBut for promising amateur Khaled Attieh, simply turning professional is his objective. And if he makes the grade, the 21-year-old would be the first fully-fledged professional golfer from his native Saudi Arabia. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levelsTake time for health checksSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January