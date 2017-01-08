Young talent grabs second consecutive Aus Open wildcard entry

SBS Filipino

Published 9 January 2017 at 7:36am, updated 8 February 2017 at 1:07pm
By Abby Dinham
Source: SBS
Omar Jasika is returning to the Australian Open tennis tournament as the wildcard entry for the second straight year, ready to take the next step in his career. Image: Omar Jasika (SBS)

The son of Bosnian migrants, Jasika has spent the year fine-tuning his craft and now has his sights set on glory at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena.

 

 

 

 

