Young talent grabs second consecutive Aus Open wildcard entry

The son of Bosnian migrants, Jasika has spent the year fine-tuning his craft and now has his sights set on glory at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena.
Published 9 January 2017 at 7:36am, updated 8 February 2017 at 1:07pm
By Abby Dinham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Omar Jasika is returning to the Australian Open tennis tournament as the wildcard entry for the second straight year, ready to take the next step in his career. Image: Omar Jasika (SBS)
Published 9 January 2017 at 7:36am, updated 8 February 2017 at 1:07pm
By Abby Dinham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share