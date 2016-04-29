Your dental health and hygiene

Published 29 April 2016 at 3:51pm, updated 29 April 2016 at 3:54pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Good dental health and hygiene begins during our childhood, Dr Gerry Asia explains how we can care for our teeth and gums until our adulthood and maturity. Image: Visiting Dentist Dr Gerry Asia at SBS Studios, Federation Square, Melbourne (SBS Filipino)
