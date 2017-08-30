SBS Filipino

Your local Op Shop, treasures and bargains

Published 30 August 2017 at 3:26pm, updated 30 August 2017 at 5:50pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Looking for something special? Unique? You might just find them at your local Op Shop. John Dee tells us why supporting your local Op Shop can help make a difference in someone's life.

 August 27 - September 2 is National Op Shop Week 

Image: (supplied)

