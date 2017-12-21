Your safety checklist before hitting the beach

Source: Flickr/Walter
Published 21 December 2017 at 1:48pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:18am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang, Audrey Bourget
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia has over ten thousand beaches and summer is the best time to enjoy them. But many new Australians are not aware of the dangers. So, how do you stay safe in the water?
Published 21 December 2017 at 1:48pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:18am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang, Audrey Bourget
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share