Youth leaders meet to discuss racism and resilience

Young leaders from the South Sudanese community met with Indigenous leaders to discuss their shared experiences in Australia.

Young leaders from the South Sudanese community met with Indigenous leaders to discuss their shared experiences in Australia. Source: SBS News

Published 3 November 2018 at 9:33am, updated 3 November 2018 at 9:37am
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Young leaders from South Sudan met with Indigenous leaders to talk about racism and resilience. Both youth from two communities said they are facing the same problem- fear, loss of power and exclusion.

