Youth Speaks: International students on balancing work and study

Not all international students share the same narrative, each has their own story to tell. Coming to Australia without prior work experience for undergraduate students can be challenging for student immigrants.





For this week's episode of YouthSpeaks, we have invited two Filipino international students to share their experiences and challenges with how they find balance with their work-school life.





Highlights





Student visa work restrictions have been temporarily lifted until April 2022

(OPINION) Working more hours has not been a readily option for some international students

(OPINION) Most student visa holders would want to proceed with post-graduate visas or skilled migration towards permanent residencies

Erin Trivino and Jia Chua are taking their undergraduate degrees at the University of New South Wales studying Information Systems and Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering respectively.



