Youth Speaks: International students on balancing work and study

Published 27 January 2022 at 2:00pm, updated 27 January 2022 at 2:39pm
Presented by David Joshua Delos Reyes
Despite the recent changes with the student visa work restrictions, the effects of it is not necessarily felt among working students.

Not all international students share the same narrative, each has their own story to tell. Coming to Australia without prior work experience for undergraduate students can be challenging for student immigrants. 

For this week's episode of YouthSpeaks, we have invited two Filipino international students to share their experiences and challenges with how they find balance with their work-school life.

Highlights

  • Student visa work restrictions have been temporarily lifted until April 2022
  • (OPINION) Working more hours has not been a readily option for some international students
  • (OPINION) Most student visa holders would want to proceed with post-graduate visas or skilled migration towards permanent residencies
Erin Trivino and Jia Chua are taking their undergraduate degrees at the University of New South Wales studying Information Systems and Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering respectively. 

#YouthSpeaks is a segment of the SBS Filipino program where we invite youths to speak and share their thoughts, opinions and experiences regarding different topics and issues. 

