YouthSpeaks: All about mama

For this episode of #YouthSpeaks, we have invited four university students in Sydney; two domestic students and two international students, to share their experiences with their mothers growing up.





Highlights

Although corporeal discipline had been ruled out in Australia, some parents still do it as part of the Filipino parenting culture

Filipino moms do have strong voices in the household

The languages mothers use in the household had been influenced by their environment

Mother's discipline

Alexandra Yap, a domestic student studying Medical Science at UNSW have shared that her mother uses her hand most of the time when disciplining her and her siblings. Jacob Laurel, a domestic student studying construction management at WSU have shared that her mother uses a belt to scare them off especially when it is bed time.





Raf Rayos, an international student studying his masters at the University of Sydney have shared that his mom uses slippers to discipline them as a child. Sophia Maranan, also an international student and from the University of Sydney, have shared that her mom does not use any physical form of discipline.





Mother's anger expressions

Alexandra's mother resort to saying "bahala ka dyan" when she's mad. Jacob's mother on the other hand uses 'silent treatment' to try and convince her children and feel guilty about their wrongs. Raf cited that her parents' expressions are shaped by the times where they were involved like the EDSA revolution. Sophian's mother has a more modern term for being upset, she says "shocks" all the time.





My mom's the best

When it comes to why their moms are the best, the guests have cited different reasons why. Alex says her mom is very patient and tolerant with her, especially when she makes mistakes, her mom is always forgiving and loving. Jacob is proud of her mom because her mom cooks good food. Raf considers his mom as the best because she is very organised and that he wants to emulate this charatacter of hers. Sophia believes her mom is the most loving and selfless.





#YouthSpeaks is a segment where we invite youths to speak and share their thoughts, opinions and experiences regarding different topics and issues.











