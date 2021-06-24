YouthSpeaks: Do superstitions still matter in this age?

For this episode of #YouthSpeaks , we have invited five university students from Perth and Sydney to share their opinions and stories about Filipino superstitions that they grew up with.





Highlights





Filipino superstitions vary depending on geography and culture

Most of the superstitions are from Filipino grandparents and less likely among parents

Passing superstitions to the future generations still holds value among the youth

Superstitions galore

Joaquin Atizado from Curtin University recalls about a superstition wherein if someone skips over you, you will no longer get taller. Karen Nilo from Curtin University shared about her superstitions from Bulacan wherein one should not allow a visitor to wash the dishes if they have not slept over there yet. Krystal Nasuli, also from Curtin University, shares the superstition wherein you should not clip your nails during the night for your mother may suffer from bad luck. Raizelle Nana from UNSW shares the superstitions regarding falling utensils wherein a visitor will come to you - the gender also depends on which utensil you drop. Tiara Tan from Murdoch University shares her experience with a superstition where you should not sleep while your hair is wet for it may cause you to be insane.





Fading tradition?

The students share that most of the superstitions told within the household comes prominently from their grandparents. Some, like Raizelle, share that her titos and titas still do talk about superstitions in their conversations. Superstitions are less likely being observed strictly among Filipino families here in Australia, especially those who are already part of the second generation migrants.





Continuing the narratives-heritage

Despite living in the age of information and internet, the young still find value in keeping these superstitions. Karen shares that superstitions do help buid good values and habits among the children growing up. Kryztal shares that superstitions are an integral part of the Fillipino culture. Tiara explains that some superstitions do also come from our rich mythology. Raizelle believes that passing these superstitions to the future generations is important for it continues the Filipino culture and gives them insights about the past.





#YouthSpeaks is a segment where we invite youths to speak and share their thoughts, opinions and experiences regarding different topics and issues.





