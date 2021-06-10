YouthSpeaks: How did you find "The Unusual Suspects"

For this episode of #YouthSpeaks , we have invited three university students from Perth and Sydney; two domestic students and one international student, to share their opinions and reactions with the new Filipino-Australian television series "The Unusual Suspects".





Highlights





Filipino representation in television media is scarce in Australia

Generalisation and stereotypes trap Filipino talents in a box

The Filipino people are talented and have a lot to showcase the Australian community

Breaking the mould

Alex Hekkenberg, a domestic student from UNSW have shared his delight to know that there is a movement in the television media wherein Filipinos are taking lead roles in acting and production. Tiara Tan, an international student from Murdoch University was surprised and satisfied seeing not just one Filipino actor in the series. Zur Opaon, a domestic student also from Murdoch University finds the trailer enticing which led her to binge watch the series.





Filipino representation

Alex finds the Filipino representation in the series as balanced, showcasing the people not only belonging to certain roles such as being a maid, but they can also take roles such as business owners. He also was touched on the realities of being an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) which was reflected by one of the actors in the show, Tiara commented the difference of the realities of lifestyle in the Philippines compared to Australia. Being an international student and now belonging to a minority, she sees the show as a reflection of the society. Zur agrees with Alex and Tiara and finds the show being realistic and balanced when it comes to Filipino representation.





What they want

Alex shares that he wants to see more Filipinos in the media taking bigger roles. He also credits that Filipinos are very talented. Tiara wants to see more Filipinos not just in the acting space, but also in the production scene. Zur would want to see more acting roles that are not based on stereotypes and generalisations on the Filipino people.





#YouthSpeaks is a segment where we invite youths to speak and share their thoughts, opinions and experiences regarding different topics and issues.





