Youthspeaks: How do you deal with the rising cost of living?

Source: Supplied by Job Marco Sauler and Karen Mae Bautista

Published 27 April 2022 at 5:22pm, updated 27 April 2022 at 5:25pm
Presented by David Joshua Delos Reyes
With the consistent rise of cost of living in Australia, the younger population have to make adjustments to sustain their lifestyle.

Highlights
  • Because of the global crisis on oil, petrol prices surged dramatically
  • (OPINION) Taking public transport instead of driving to work/school to save petrol
  • (OPINION) Eating outside less to cope up with the rising cost of goods
This episode on Youthspeaks discusses how the youth cope up with the rising cost of living in Australia. We have invited Job Marco Sauler and Karen Mae Bautista to share their experiences.

 

#YouthSpeaks is a segment of the SBS Filipino program where we invite youths to speak and share their thoughts, opinions and experiences regarding different topics and issues. 

