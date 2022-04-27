Youthspeaks: How do you deal with the rising cost of living?

Highlights Because of the global crisis on oil, petrol prices surged dramatically

(OPINION) Taking public transport instead of driving to work/school to save petrol

(OPINION) Eating outside less to cope up with the rising cost of goods

This episode on Youthspeaks discusses how the youth cope up with the rising cost of living in Australia. We have invited Job Marco Sauler and Karen Mae Bautista to share their experiences.











Advertisement