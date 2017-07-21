Music and singing have become a significant part of her life, today she works as a singing teacher and on weekends with her band as a wedding singer. Zabrina shares her journey as she prepares for her first concert this July
Zabrina Araya, a singing teacher and wedding singer
Published 22 July 2017 at 9:36am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
The Araya household is never without music, Zabrina was raised in an environment where both her parents have been blessed with a beautiful voice. Photo: Zabrina Araya SBS Studio, Federation Square, Melbourne (SBS Filipino)
