Zambian orphans spread hope at Sydney retirement village

Students from Zambia's Grace Academy sing at a Sydney retirement village

Students from Zambia's Grace Academy sing at a Sydney retirement village Source: SBS

Published 19 August 2017 at 11:56am
By Anita Clark
They bring hope. And that is saying a lot for a group of young students from Zambia now in Australia. Image: Students from Zambias Grace Academy sing at a Sydney retirement village (SBS)

Most of their parents died of AIDS, and many are now battling the HIV virus themselves.

