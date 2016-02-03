Zero Waste Communities in the Near Future

Environmental and health groups are calling for the introduction of zero waste election campaigns.Not all communities believe environmental protection and climate issues should take center stage in the elections. But Mother Earth Foundation Chairman Sonia Mendoza says this is slowly changing.With the climate deal recently reached in Paris, Mendoza says it's more important than ever to reduce waste to help fight climate change.
Published 3 February 2016 at 2:06pm
Source: SBS
After the flurry of campaign tours and speeches, locals witness the effects of the election period in their communities -- in the trash left behind. Image: Residents of a slum in Navotas city sit outside their homes plastered with campaign posters of politicians running for election (EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL)
