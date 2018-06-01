Zia Alonto Adiong on the significance of the BBL

Assemblyman Zia Alonto Adiong Source: cnnphilippines
Published 1 June 2018 at 3:52pm, updated 1 June 2018 at 3:58pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
What is the significance of the Bnagsamoro Basic Law (BBL)? ARMM's Assemblyman Zia Alonto Adiong explains why is it important not only to our Muslim brothers and sisters but also to the Filipinos as a nation.
Published 1 June 2018 at 3:52pm, updated 1 June 2018 at 3:58pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share