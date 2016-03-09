SBS Filipino

Zika Virus Caught It Unprepared Again: WHO

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_478593.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 March 2016 at 11:01am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The World Health Organization (WHO) says, despite pledging to improve its emergency-response systems after the Ebola crisis, it was not prepared to deal properly with the Zika virus. Image: Dr Marie-Paule Kieny (AAP)

Published 9 March 2016 at 11:01am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The admission has come at a meeting in Switzerland, where scientists and public-health experts have been assessing the international response to Zika.

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January