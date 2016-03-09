Zika Virus Caught It Unprepared Again: WHO

The admission has come at a meeting in Switzerland, where scientists and public-health experts have been assessing the international response to Zika.
Published 9 March 2016 at 11:01am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The World Health Organization (WHO) says, despite pledging to improve its emergency-response systems after the Ebola crisis, it was not prepared to deal properly with the Zika virus. Image: Dr Marie-Paule Kieny (AAP)
Published 9 March 2016 at 11:01am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share