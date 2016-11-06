SBS Filipino

Zion Aquino, one grateful soul

Zion Aquino

Zion Aquino Source: Supplied

Published 6 November 2016 at 2:01pm, updated 6 November 2016 at 7:09pm
By Maridel Martinez
Zion Aquino is one grateful soul, he is grateful for a second chance in life. Grateful that music helped him heal and survive cancer. Image: Zion Aquino (Supplied)

He is also grateful because during the most challenging time of his life, he rediscovered music.

 

Zion Aquino
Zion Aquino (Supplied) Source: Supplied


For more details on Zion, go to: http://www.zionaquino.com/about.html 

