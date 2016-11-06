Zion Aquino, one grateful soul

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Zion Aquino, one grateful soulPlay08:13SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Zion Aquino Source: SuppliedGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (3.76MB)Published 6 November 2016 at 2:01pm, updated 6 November 2016 at 7:09pmBy Maridel MartinezSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Zion Aquino is one grateful soul, he is grateful for a second chance in life. Grateful that music helped him heal and survive cancer. Image: Zion Aquino (Supplied)Published 6 November 2016 at 2:01pm, updated 6 November 2016 at 7:09pmBy Maridel MartinezSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesHe is also grateful because during the most challenging time of his life, he rediscovered music. Zion Aquino (Supplied) Source: SuppliedFor more details on Zion, go to: http://www.zionaquino.com/about.html ShareLatest podcast episodesState premiers call for Medicare overhaulSBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 JanuarySBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels