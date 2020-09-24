Breaking Our Silence
podcast
This SBS Filipino series sheds light on the different forms of domestic abuse through the experiences of Filipino millennials at the hands of their partners in Australia. But more importantly this series is focused on the survivors who aren't just statistics but people with a story to tell.
Episodes
Breaking Our Silence Episode 3: Witnessing domestic abuse
10/10/202019:56
Breaking Our Silence Episode 2: Emotional abuse
02/10/202023:49
Breaking Our Silence Episode 1: Digital abuse
24/09/202020:06
