Carer’s Diaries
Carer’s Diaries is a podcast series featuring the stories of caregivers in Australia who have dedicated their lives to helping care for others. The series also highlights the unique challenges they face and the pivotal moments that defined the unique path they’ve decided to undertake.
Episodes
A daughter and sister's caring experience: Sacrifices made for love and family
22/10/202214:34
Family support can make a lot of difference for those diagnosed with dementia
16/09/202209:14
Turning negatives into positives
01/12/202116:51
Carer's diaries: Son makes difficult decision to leave family in the Philippines behind to take care of mum with dementia
15/10/202110:57
