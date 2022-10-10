Football for All
This podcast will shine a spotlight on the life of Filipino-Australian athletes who have had to break down all kinds of barriers to get to the top of their game. They continue to forge new ground as total game changers for sport. It will also tackle the crucial role that coaches, and parents play in the development journey of young players and, lastly, the transformation of Filipino football fan culture.
Episodes
Introducing Football For All
10/10/202201:29
