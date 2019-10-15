SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pagbabawal sa mga pasaherong sumakay sa likod ng pick-up trak

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

road widening

Trees will be chopped down for wider roads Source: Cebu Daily News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 October 2019 at 10:58am, updated 16 October 2019 at 3:08pm
By Nick Melgar
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ipapatupad ng Land Transportation sa Gitnang Kabisayaan ang pagbabawal na magssakay ng pasahero sa likod ng mga pick-up track sa Cebu.

Published 16 October 2019 at 10:58am, updated 16 October 2019 at 3:08pm
By Nick Melgar
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero