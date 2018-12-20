SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Planeta, pinapatay ng langis mula sa lupa

Published 20 December 2018 at 11:59am, updated 20 December 2018 at 3:05pm
By Biwa Kwan
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ipinakita ng pang-mundong tala na ang krisis sa klima ay tunay na nagaganap, pagkatapos maglatag ang mga siyentipiko ng labing dalawang taong plano upang maiwasan ang pinaka-masamang epekto nito.

Available in other languages
