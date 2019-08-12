47th Council of Australian Governments (COAG) tatanghalin sa Cairns

Prime Minister Scott Morrison delivers his introductory remarks during the Council of Australian Governments (COAG) meeting in Cairns, Friday, August 9, 2019. Source: AAP
Published 12 August 2019
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Nangako ang state at territory leaders na gagawa sila ng mga reporma sa mga isyu ukol sa recycling, trabaho, edukasyon, mental health at ang Murray-Darling Basin.
