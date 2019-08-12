SBS sa Wikang Filipino

47th Council of Australian Governments (COAG) tatanghalin sa Cairns

Prime Minister Scott Morrison delivers his introductory remarks during the Council of Australian Governments (COAG) meeting at the Cairns Convention Centre in Cairns, North Queensland, Friday, August 9, 2019. (AAP Image/Marc McCormack) NO ARCHIVING

Prime Minister Scott Morrison delivers his introductory remarks during the Council of Australian Governments (COAG) meeting in Cairns, Friday, August 9, 2019. Source: AAP

Published 12 August 2019 at 12:33pm, updated 12 August 2019 at 12:36pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Nangako ang state at territory leaders na gagawa sila ng mga reporma sa mga isyu ukol sa recycling, trabaho, edukasyon, mental health at ang Murray-Darling Basin.

Available in other languages
