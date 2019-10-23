6.3 magnitude aftershocks, maaring tumagal ng ilang buwan sa ilang bahagi ng Mindanao: PHIVOLCS
Debris is scattered on the floor of a damaged building in Digos, Davao del Sur province, southern Philippines on Wednesday Oct. 16, 2019. Source: AP Photo/Romell Bacongco
Published 23 October 2019 at 12:22pm, updated 23 October 2019 at 12:31pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Tatagal pa ng ilang buwan ang mga aftershocks ng 6.3 magnitude na lindol sa ilang bahagi ng Mindanao ayon sa Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.
