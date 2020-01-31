SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga babaeng biktima ng pang-aabuso, pinipiling manatili sa relasyon

Seven in ten women abused by their partners choose not to leave - despite some experiencing shocking violence.

Seven in ten women abused by their partners choose not to leave - despite some experiencing shocking violence. Source: @FreshhConnection

Published 31 January 2020 at 12:21pm, updated 31 January 2020 at 12:25pm
By Lucy Murray
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Ayon sa ulat ng Australian Bureau of Statistics,7 sa 10 kababaihan na inabuso ng kanilang ka-partner sa buhay ay pinipiling manatili sa relasyon sa kabila ng mga matinding pighati na naranasan.

