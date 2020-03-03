SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pitong Koreanong turistang dumating sa Cebu, hinahanap ng Kagawaran ng Kalusugan

Published 3 March 2020 at 2:46pm, updated 3 March 2020 at 3:30pm
By Nick Melgar
Pinaghahanap ang pito sa dalawampu't anim na Koreanong turista, na dumating sa Cebu mula sa Deagu City, North Gyeongsang province ng South Korea, na hinihinalang apektado ng novel coronavirus.

