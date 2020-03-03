Pitong Koreanong turistang dumating sa Cebu, hinahanap ng Kagawaran ng Kalusugan
Published 3 March 2020 at 2:46pm, updated 3 March 2020 at 3:30pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Pinaghahanap ang pito sa dalawampu't anim na Koreanong turista, na dumating sa Cebu mula sa Deagu City, North Gyeongsang province ng South Korea, na hinihinalang apektado ng novel coronavirus.
