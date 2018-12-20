SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Magulong taon sa Ugnayang Panlabas ng Australya

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop

Former Australia's Foreign Minister Julie Bishop (L) and Current Foreign Minister Marise Payne (R) = Source: AAP

Published 20 December 2018 at 11:50am, updated 20 December 2018 at 3:00pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Naging magulo ang taon sa ugnayang panlabas ng Australya, nang magbitiw sa pwesto ang pinaka-matagal na naglilingkod na ministrong panlabas ng bansa, pagkatapos maging bagong punong ministro si Scott Morrison.

