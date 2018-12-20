Magulong taon sa Ugnayang Panlabas ng Australya

Former Australia's Foreign Minister Julie Bishop (L) and Current Foreign Minister Marise Payne (R) = Source: AAP
Published 20 December 2018 at 11:50am, updated 20 December 2018 at 3:00pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Naging magulo ang taon sa ugnayang panlabas ng Australya, nang magbitiw sa pwesto ang pinaka-matagal na naglilingkod na ministrong panlabas ng bansa, pagkatapos maging bagong punong ministro si Scott Morrison.
Published 20 December 2018 at 11:50am, updated 20 December 2018 at 3:00pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share