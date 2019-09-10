SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Natatakpan ng usok ang mga gusali sa Surfers Paradise sa Queensland

Smoke haze from local bushfires obscures the skyline on the beach at Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast

Smoke haze from local bushfires obscures the skyline on the beach at Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast Source: AAP

Published 10 September 2019 at 11:13am, updated 10 September 2019 at 3:27pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Malalaking lugar sa hilagang New South Wales at katimugang Queensland ang iniligay sa total fire ban, dahil sa mainit at mahanging kundisyon.

