Natatakpan ng usok ang mga gusali sa Surfers Paradise sa Queensland

Smoke haze from local bushfires obscures the skyline on the beach at Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast Source: AAP
Published 10 September 2019 at 11:13am, updated 10 September 2019 at 3:27pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Malalaking lugar sa hilagang New South Wales at katimugang Queensland ang iniligay sa total fire ban, dahil sa mainit at mahanging kundisyon.
Published 10 September 2019 at 11:13am, updated 10 September 2019 at 3:27pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share