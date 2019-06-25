SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Makasaysayang kasunduan ng UN tungkol sa karahasan sa trabaho

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres Source: AP

Published 26 June 2019 at 9:28am, updated 26 June 2019 at 9:44am
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Pinuri ni Sekretaryo Heneral Antonio Guterres, ang isang makasaysayang kasunduang pangmundo - na nagbabawal sa karahasan at pang-gugulo sa lugar ng trabaho.

