Makasaysayang kasunduan ng UN tungkol sa karahasan sa trabaho

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres Source: AP
Published 26 June 2019 at 9:28am, updated 26 June 2019 at 9:44am
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Pinuri ni Sekretaryo Heneral Antonio Guterres, ang isang makasaysayang kasunduang pangmundo - na nagbabawal sa karahasan at pang-gugulo sa lugar ng trabaho.
