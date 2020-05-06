Nanay ng lahat: Ang pagtulong ng isang philanthropist sa mga estudyanteng nangangailangan

Highlights Nag-iipon ng mga donasyon si Tess Manalang para sa mga Filipino international students.

Mahirap maging nanay-nanayan minsan, pero nakakataba din ito ng puso.

Bubuksan ni Tess ang kanyang tahanan para sa mga student-mums nitong Mother's Day.

"I'm a mum. When you're a mum, the more you understand why it's so important to show motherly care to those who need it."





Abala ngayon si Tess Manalang ng charitable group na Love in Action sa pagtulong sa mga Filipino international students upang makayanan nila ang hirap na dala ng pandemic, lamig at kalungkutan na maaaring dala ng Mother's Day nitong taon.

















Pagmamahal ng isang ina

Nakatuon ang Sydneysider na si Tess sa pag-iipon ng mga grocery items, kumot at mga damit na panlamig para sa mga Filipino international students na nangangailangan nito.





Mum-of-three Tess spends her days gathering grocery items, blankets and jackets for Filipino international students who need them. Source: Tess Manalang





"The weather is getting colder. Some students who arrived early this year may not have the the jackets or thick clothing to protect them from the cold. It's their first winter. We're lucky - a lot of our fellow Filipinos have been helping and donating."





Pumupunta ang mga estudyante sa bahay ni Tess upang mamili ng mga kailangan nila.





"It's like a free thrift store and grocery," tawa niya. "It's like a free thrift store and grocery." Source: Tess Manalang





Ngunit kahit malaki ang naitutulong ni Tess, hindi siya naghahanap ng gantimpala o pansin.





"I do what I do not for me to show people how good I am, or how nice or generous I am. I do it because my life is overflowing with blessings."





At pagdating sa biyaya, ang tatlong pinakamagandang biyaya sa kanyang buhay ay ang kanyang mga anak na iniintindi ang kanyang nais na tumulong.





Tess' family Source: Tess Manalang





"My kids understand. They're used to me being busy, but I do ask them how they are and if it's okay that I do this. They just say, 'It's fine, mum. Do what you have to do.' But from time to time, I make sure that they don't feel like I'm neglecting them."





Aminado si Tess na minsan mahirap din maging ina at nanay-nanayan sa iba.





Although she has been experiencing physical pain, Tess continues to help others. Source: Tess Manalang





"Through the years, I've also been feeling pain on my shoulder. I could do the physical work before, but now I ask students to help me gather and distribute donated items and home-cooked meals."





Mother's Day

Gusto rin makatulong ni Tess sa iba ngayong Mother's Day.





"There are more people who need help." Source: Tess Manalang





"I'm blessed, so I am more than happy to celebrate Mother's Day with other mums. That day isn't just about me. I'm just one person."





Inimbita niya ang ibang mga ina sa grupong kanyang tinutulungan na dumaan sa kanila ngayong Mother's Day.





"I think about the students who are mums here - the ones who don't have food on the table and don't know what the next day will bring. Anything we can do to make them happy on that day will be good."





