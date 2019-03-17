Pakiki-pag-isa gawa sa langit? Mabuhay, mag-hanapbuhay, maglaro at mag-aral sa Blacktown

Highlights
- “We have a university partner that understands the city Blacktown and they are enthusiastic to bring the four faculties”: Mayor Stephen Bali
- “ A great opportunity for the young to learn important areas that will help them to get quality jobs and improve their quality of lives": Bali
- Titingnan ng Konseho ang mga kalakasan ng Pamantasan --- health sciences at kaakibat na kurso at pagtuturo para matugunan ang mabilis na paglago ng populasyon sa lugar.
- Ang target ay hayaan ang mga tao na mamuhay, magtrabaho, maglaro at mag-aral sa Blacktown.
- Sa simula, magtatayo ang Blacktown ng 450 underground car parks, at ang ACU ay mamumuhunan sa pagtayo ng gusali
- ”Over the next 12 months, we’ll be negotiating the work how exactly what is the university’s aspirations of how many students, size of the buildings, design, etc."
- Makikipag-tulungan ang Konseho samahan ng mga negosyo para tiyakin na ang lahat na ktaulong na serbisyo ay maibigay para sa benepisyo ng buong komunidad ng Blacktown.