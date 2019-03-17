Pakiki-pag-isa gawa sa langit? Mabuhay, mag-hanapbuhay, maglaro at mag-aral sa Blacktown

Highlights

“We have a university partner that understands the city Blacktown and they are enthusiastic to bring the four faculties”: Mayor Stephen Bali

“ A great opportunity for the young to learn important areas that will help them to get quality jobs and improve their quality of lives": Bali

Titingnan ng Konseho ang mga kalakasan ng Pamantasan --- health sciences at kaakibat na kurso at pagtuturo para matugunan ang mabilis na paglago ng populasyon sa lugar.

Ang target ay hayaan ang mga tao na mamuhay, magtrabaho, maglaro at mag-aral sa Blacktown.

Sa simula, magtatayo ang Blacktown ng 450 underground car parks, at ang ACU ay mamumuhunan sa pagtayo ng gusali

”Over the next 12 months, we’ll be negotiating the work how exactly what is the university’s aspirations of how many students, size of the buildings, design, etc."