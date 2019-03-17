SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pakiki-pag-isa gawa sa langit? Mabuhay, mag-hanapbuhay, maglaro at mag-aral sa Blacktown

Blacktown commercial centre

Source: Wikimedia

Published 17 March 2019 at 11:32am
Available in other languages

Ilang buwang paghahanap para makipag-partner sa isang pamantasan, sa kahuli-hulihan pinili ng konseho ng Blacktown ang Australian Catholic University na magtatag ng isang kampus sa CBD. Ano ang ibig sabihin ng pag-papartner nito sa Konseho? Ipinalwianag ni Mayor Bali.

Highlights

  •   “We have a university partner that understands the city Blacktown and they are enthusiastic to bring the four faculties”: Mayor Stephen Bali
  •   “ A great opportunity for the young to  learn important areas that will help them to get quality jobs  and improve their quality of lives": Bali
  •   Titingnan ng Konseho ang mga kalakasan ng Pamantasan --- health sciences at kaakibat na kurso at pagtuturo para matugunan ang mabilis na paglago ng populasyon sa lugar.
  •   Ang  target ay hayaan ang mga tao na mamuhay, magtrabaho, maglaro at mag-aral sa Blacktown.
  •  Sa simula, magtatayo ang Blacktown ng  450  underground car parks, at ang  ACU ay mamumuhunan sa pagtayo ng gusali
  • ”Over the next 12 months, we’ll be negotiating the work how exactly what is the university’s aspirations of how many students, size of the buildings, design, etc."
  •  Makikipag-tulungan ang Konseho samahan ng mga negosyo para tiyakin na ang lahat na ktaulong na serbisyo ay maibigay para sa benepisyo ng buong komunidad ng Blacktown.
