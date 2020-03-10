SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Sangkapat na populasyon sa Italy, inilagay sa quarantine

The Italian government has announced a nation-wide lockdown as the coronavirus continues to spread.

The Italian government has announced a nation-wide lockdown as the coronavirus continues to spread. Source: SBS News

Published 10 March 2020 at 12:09pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:24pm
By Greg Dyett, Jennifer Luu
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Inilagay sa quarantine ang sangkapat ng populasyon sa Italyhang gang sa atres ng susunod na Abril, habang nagpapatuloy ang banta ng pagkalat ng coronavirus.

