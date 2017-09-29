SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pagsuri sa unang taon ni Pangulong Duterte

Image: Duterte Reader (Nicole Curato)

Image: Duterte Reader (Nicole Curato)

Published 29 September 2017 at 3:17pm
By Maridel Martinez
Ibinahagi ng Pilipinong sociologist mula University of Canberra Nicole Curato ang mga hindi niya malilimutan at natutunan mula sa unang taon ng Administrasyon Duterte Si Nicole Curato ang Editor ng Duterte Reader, Critical Essays on Rodrigo Duterte's Early Presidency

By Maridel Martinez
