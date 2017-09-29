Pagsuri sa unang taon ni Pangulong Duterte

Source: Image: Duterte Reader (Nicole Curato)
Published 29 September 2017 at 3:17pm
By Maridel Martinez
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ibinahagi ng Pilipinong sociologist mula University of Canberra Nicole Curato ang mga hindi niya malilimutan at natutunan mula sa unang taon ng Administrasyon Duterte Si Nicole Curato ang Editor ng Duterte Reader, Critical Essays on Rodrigo Duterte's Early Presidency
Published 29 September 2017 at 3:17pm
By Maridel Martinez
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share