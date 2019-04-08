Komunidad Pilipino sa QLD nakikipaglaban para makapanatili ang pamilyang ito sa bansa

Lumipat ang beterinaryo na si Geofrey Custodio sa rural Queensland noong 2014 upang magtrabaho sa isang breeding program sa isang piggery. Namuhay ng tahimik at matiwasay si Geofrey, ang kanyang asawang si Geraldine at ang kanilang apat na anak sa Bell, isang maliit na bayan sa Darling Downs sa Queensland. Modelo ang migranteng pamilya sa komunidad pagdating sa kanilang edukasyon at kontribusyon.





Veterinarian Geofrey Custodio gives a talk about the piggery breeding program that he works on. Source: Geraldine Custodio





Bahagi ang Bell ng Maranoa electorate na hawak ni Federal Minister for Agriculture na si David Littleproud. Madalas ibahagi ni Mr Littleproud ang “ massive skill shortage, particularly in rural and regional areas”. Ipinapakita ng sitwasyon ng pamilya Custodio ang pagkasalungat ng polisiya sa migrasyon ng pamahalaan sa hinaharap ng ‘One Out, All Out’ na polisiya ng Department of Home Affairs.





Hindi binigyan ng permanent residency ang pamilya dahil sa autism ng anak nilang si Gain na "does not satisfy the health requirements” ng polisiya sa migrasyon ng pamahalaang pederal.





Ang halaga ng paggamot at mga kondisyon ng migrasyon

"The costing provided by the [Medical Officer of the Commonwealth] was quite big. They estimated that the Australian government would spend roughly $5 million on Gain’s treatment. The benchmark is only at $40,000, that’s why our [permanent residency] application got denied,” saad ni Geraldine.





Gain, who has autism, “does not satisfy the health requirements” of the Federal Government’s immigration policy. Source: Geraldine Custodio





Ayon sa Department of Home Affairs upang malaman kung natutugunan ng aplikante ang health requirements, isang Medical Officer of the Commonwealth (MOC) ang magsusuri kung ang nasabing aplikante “has a health condition that will be a significant cost to the Australian community in terms of the health care or community services required to manage your condition.”





Ang mga sumusunod ay ang mga pangkaraniwang kondisyon na tinitingnan pagdating sa permanent visa application:





intellectual impairment

HIV infection

functional impairment

renal disease or failure

cancer

Tinitingnan ng MOC ang halaga ng paggamot ng isang permanente na kondisyon na kailangang tugunan ng komunidad. Hindi ibibigay ang visa kung ang “condition is likely to be a significant cost”.





“We were advised to apply for a health waiver, but they did not approve that either,” saad ni Geraldine.





Aniya, ang pamilya nila ang gagastos sa therapy ni Gain at hindi sila aasa sa mga serbisyo ng pamahalaan. Ngunit, ayon sa kanya, malaki pa rin ang pasasalamat niya sa Bell State School sa tulong nila. Ayon sa mag-asawa, maswerte sila at mayroong kapasidad ang paaralan na tugunan ang mga pangangailangan ni Gain.





Pagpuno sa skills gap

Mahalaga ang ginagawa ni Geofrey para sa piggery at sa operasyon nito. Siya ang naniniguro sa kalidad ng boar semen samples na pinapadala ng kompanya sa mga sakahan sa Western Australia, New South Wales, Victoria at Singapore. Siya rin ang nagtuturo ng proseso ng pag-aalaga sa mga samples sa ibang mga empleyado.





Si Geraldine naman ay nagtatrabaho bilang teacher aid sa Bell State School at siya rin ang namamahala ng kanilang takeaway café sa isang caravan park. Saad niya na ang komunidad ang nagsilbing inspirasyon upang siya'y magtayo ng sarili niyang negosyo.





Geraldine works as a teacher aid at the Bell State School and also manages the family’s own takeaway café in the town’s caravan park. Source: Geraldine Custodio





“If one does not invest in a small community, how can a small community exist? We may not earn a lot from the business, but if this is what I can do to give back to this little community that accepted us, I will keep doing it.”





Maluwag na pagtanggap ng komunidad

“Before we moved to Australia, we were warned that there is wide discrimination in the country. But surprisingly, everything went very well. Bell is such a lovely town. My children were given a warm welcome from the very first day of school. Everybody looks out for each other,” saad ni Geraldine.





Pumapasok ang apat na anak nila sa lokal na state school.





Geofrey with his sons at Bell State School. Source: Geraldine Custodio





Isang petisyon ay inilunsad sa Change.Org upang matulungan ang pamilya sa apila nilang manatili sa Australya.





Ayon kay Joanne Rodney, isang guro ng Ingles at kasamahan ni Geraldine sa Bell State School, nakilala niya ang pamilya noong bagong dating sila sa Australya. Saad niya, kilala ang pamilya sa komunidad bilang matulungin.





“As a teacher, I have also been able to utilize their different skills for Book Week and Harmony Day, and to present on science topics and lots of things,” aniya.





Saad niya na dahil dito, ginusto niyang gawin ang petisyon dahil sa “sense of injustice” na naramdaman niya.





“All, at some stage, come to Australia from another place. To think that they have come here and worked so hard to become a valuable part of the community and then by some rubric, one of them has been assessed as not meeting standards or up to criteria.”





Ang Civics and Citizenship ay isa sa mga kursong tinuturo ni Joanne sa Bell State School kung saan ibinabahagi niya ang kahalagahan ng demokrasya. Bilang bahagi ng kurso, niyaya niya ang kanyang mga estudyante na magbigay ng submission para sa local Council’s Australia Awards. Ang mga timpalak ay ibibigay sa mga miyembro ng komunidad na may malaking kontribusyon sa Bell.





“In 2017, one of the first names that came up was Geraldine Custodio. She’s not a citizen, but through my students’ effort, she was nominated for the Cultural Awards at our region. [They] have come here on a 457 visa, but they are very much Australian citizens with the way they act," aniya.





Inaasam ni Joanne na makatulong ang kanyang petisyn sa kaso ng mga Custodio.





Disability support at ang pederal na eleksyon

Noong Biyernes, inanunsyo ng Punong Ministro na si Scott Morrison ang kanyang $527 million budget para sa disability royal commission at dagdag na tulong para sa mga Australyanong may kapansanan. Dumating ito ng isang araw pagkatapos sinabi ng Lider ng Oposisyon na si Bill Shorten na plano ng Labor na ibalik ang National Disability Insurance Scheme.





Walang ninanais si Geraldine at Geofrey kung hindi masuportahan ang kanilang mga anak at ibigay ang mga pangangailangan ni Gain. Umaapila sila ngayon sa Department of Home Affairs at sa Punong Ministro na baliktarin ang desisyon sa residency visa application nila.





“I saw [Scott Morrison] as he said, ‘If they want to give Australia a go, we’ll give them a go’. Please give us a go. We will try our best not to be dependent on the government. Just give us a chance to call Australia our home. Not just for us, but for our children who would like to be nation builders of Australia as well.”



