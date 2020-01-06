Mga babaeng atleta at koponan, nangunguna sa palakasan

Ashleigh Barty of Australia holds her trophy while being showered by confetti after winning the WTA Finals Tennis Tournament. Source: AP
Published 6 January 2020 at 12:26pm, updated 6 January 2020 at 12:31pm
Presented by Claudette-Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ating balikan ang ang mga kaganapan sa larangan ng iba't-ibang sports noong nakaraang taon.
Published 6 January 2020 at 12:26pm, updated 6 January 2020 at 12:31pm
Presented by Claudette-Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share