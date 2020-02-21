SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga Pilipino na-quarantine sa Japan, uuwi na

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Former passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship leave on a chartered bus after spending weeks on board in quarantine due to fears of spreading the COVID19

Former passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship leave on a chartered bus after spending weeks on board in quarantine due to fears of spreading the COVID19 Source: Stanislav Kogiku / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 February 2020 at 3:06pm, updated 24 February 2020 at 10:46am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Darating na sa Pilipinas sa araw ng Linggo, Pebrero 23, ang 500 Plipinong sumailalim sa quarantine sa isang cruise ship sa Japan, kaugnay ng pagkalat ng corona virus disease 2019 o covid-19

Published 21 February 2020 at 3:06pm, updated 24 February 2020 at 10:46am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero