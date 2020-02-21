Mga Pilipino na-quarantine sa Japan, uuwi na

Former passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship leave on a chartered bus after spending weeks on board in quarantine due to fears of spreading the COVID19 Source: Stanislav Kogiku / SOPA Images/Sipa USA
Published 21 February 2020 at 3:06pm, updated 24 February 2020 at 10:46am
By Shirley Escalante
Darating na sa Pilipinas sa araw ng Linggo, Pebrero 23, ang 500 Plipinong sumailalim sa quarantine sa isang cruise ship sa Japan, kaugnay ng pagkalat ng corona virus disease 2019 o covid-19
