Mga biktima ng pang-aabuso, nasa Roma upang makinig kay Cardinal Pell

Cardinal George Pell in July 2008, at the opening mass for World Youth Day in Sydney Source: AAP
Published 28 February 2016 at 9:42am, updated 28 February 2016 at 10:21am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Nais ng mga biktima ng pang-aabuso ng mga pari ng Simbahang Katoliko, na makitang personal si Cardinal George Pell, habang nagbibigay pahayag sa Royal Commission sa Roma.
Published 28 February 2016 at 9:42am, updated 28 February 2016 at 10:21am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share