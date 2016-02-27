SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga biktima ng pang-aabuso, nasa Roma upang makinig kay Cardinal Pell

Cardinal Pell

Cardinal George Pell in July 2008, at the opening mass for World Youth Day in Sydney Source: AAP

Published 28 February 2016 at 9:42am, updated 28 February 2016 at 10:21am
Nais ng mga biktima ng pang-aabuso ng mga pari ng Simbahang Katoliko, na makitang personal si Cardinal George Pell, habang nagbibigay pahayag sa Royal Commission sa Roma.

