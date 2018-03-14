ACTU inilunsad pinakamalaking ad campaign sa loob ng isang dekada

ACTU boss Sally McManus speaks during the ACTU's launch of their eight week advertising campaign in Sydney, Sunday, March 11, 2018. Source: SBS
Published 14 March 2018 at 3:29pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:07am
By Matt Connellan, Rashida Yosufzai
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Inilunsad ngayon ng Australian Council of Trade Unions ang pinakamalaking pang-anunsyong kampanya o 'advertising campaign' sa loob ng isang dekada. Tinatarget ng anunsyo ang mga may mabababang sahod at walang seguridad na trabaho, ngunit ayon sa mga negosyo ang kampanya ay nililigaw ang mga Australyano.
Published 14 March 2018 at 3:29pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:07am
By Matt Connellan, Rashida Yosufzai
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share