Adelaide Fringe Festival ipinagdiriwang ang ika-60 taon

Pakinggan ang mga detalye ng pista at iba pang balita mula South Australia.
Performers Issie Hart from Rouge, Pixel Witch from Blunderland, Uugi from Blanc de Blanc Encore, Carlie Hunter from LOST & Remi Martin from L.I.A.R Source: Matt Turner/Adelaide Fringe Festival
Published 20 February 2020 at 11:22am, updated 20 February 2020 at 11:32am
By Norma Hennessy
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Adelaide celebrates 60 years of the state's most celebrated festival - the Adelaide Fringe Festival - from 14 February to 15 March. Ipinagdiriwang ng Adelaide ang ika-60 taon ng pinakakilalang pagdiriwang sa estado - ang Adelaide Fringe Festival - mula ika-14 ng Pebrero hanggang 15 Marso.
Published 20 February 2020 at 11:22am, updated 20 February 2020 at 11:32am
By Norma Hennessy
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share