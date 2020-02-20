SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Adelaide Fringe Festival ipinagdiriwang ang ika-60 taon

Adelaide Fringe Festival

Performers Issie Hart from Rouge, Pixel Witch from Blunderland, Uugi from Blanc de Blanc Encore, Carlie Hunter from LOST & Remi Martin from L.I.A.R Source: Matt Turner/Adelaide Fringe Festival

Published 20 February 2020 at 11:22am, updated 20 February 2020 at 11:32am
By Norma Hennessy
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Adelaide celebrates 60 years of the state's most celebrated festival - the Adelaide Fringe Festival - from 14 February to 15 March. Ipinagdiriwang ng Adelaide ang ika-60 taon ng pinakakilalang pagdiriwang sa estado - ang Adelaide Fringe Festival - mula ika-14 ng Pebrero hanggang 15 Marso.

Pakinggan ang mga detalye ng pista at iba pang balita mula South Australia.

