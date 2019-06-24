SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Makabagong teknolohiya, sumagip ng buhay ng isang lalake

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Burn patient and survivor Glenn Ogg

Burn patient and survivor Glenn Ogg Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 June 2019 at 12:25pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:27pm
By Rhiannon Elston, Allan Lee
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Isang Australyanong lalakeng tumanggap ng sunog sa 95 porsyento sa kanyang katawan, ay tumanggap ng makabagong pag-gagamot, sa makabagong teknolohiya.

Published 24 June 2019 at 12:25pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:27pm
By Rhiannon Elston, Allan Lee
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero