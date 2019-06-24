Makabagong teknolohiya, sumagip ng buhay ng isang lalake

Burn patient and survivor Glenn Ogg Source: AAP
Published 24 June 2019 at 12:25pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:27pm
By Rhiannon Elston, Allan Lee
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Isang Australyanong lalakeng tumanggap ng sunog sa 95 porsyento sa kanyang katawan, ay tumanggap ng makabagong pag-gagamot, sa makabagong teknolohiya.
Published 24 June 2019 at 12:25pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:27pm
By Rhiannon Elston, Allan Lee
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share