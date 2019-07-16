Mga walang trabahong Australyano, humihingi ng dagdag na pera mula sa Newstart
A man walks past a Centrelink branch in Melbourne Source: AAP
Published 16 July 2019 at 12:48pm, updated 16 July 2019 at 2:31pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ang mga walang trabahong Australyano at tagapag-taguyod ng benepisyo, ay gumagawa ng panibagong apela upang itaas ang antas ng bayad sa Newstart.
Published 16 July 2019 at 12:48pm, updated 16 July 2019 at 2:31pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share