Pinuri ng mga coaches at manlalaro ang unang laro ng AFLX

Collingwood's Steele Sidebottom tackled by Adelaide's Andy Otten (AAP)

Collingwood's Steele Sidebottom tackled by Adelaide's Andy Otten (AAP)

Published 19 February 2018 at 12:42pm, updated 19 February 2018 at 2:39pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Naka-panood ng isang bagong laro, ang mga taga-sunod na AFL noong Huwebes ng gabi, nang nanalo ang Adelaide Crows sa grand finals ng torneong AFLX.

