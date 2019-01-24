Ambassador Robinson nagnanais na mapatatag ang ugnayan ng Australya at Pilipinas
Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Steven Robinson AO graces the Australia Day celebration in Manila. Source: Supplied
Published 25 January 2019 at 9:57am, updated 25 January 2019 at 11:56am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Kinilala ni Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Steven Robinson AO ang synergy sa pagitan ng Australya at Pilipinas.Sakop aniya ng bagong tatag na bilateral relations ang ugnayan sa defence cooperation, security, trade and investment, education, development assistance at disaster preparedness.
Published 25 January 2019 at 9:57am, updated 25 January 2019 at 11:56am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share