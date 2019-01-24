SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Ambassador Robinson nagnanais na mapatatag ang ugnayan ng Australya at Pilipinas

Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Steven Robinson AO graces the Australia Day celebration

Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Steven Robinson AO graces the Australia Day celebration in Manila. Source: Supplied

Published 25 January 2019 at 9:57am, updated 25 January 2019 at 11:56am
By Shirley Escalante
Kinilala ni Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Steven Robinson AO ang synergy sa pagitan ng Australya at Pilipinas.Sakop aniya ng bagong tatag na bilateral relations ang ugnayan sa defence cooperation, security, trade and investment, education, development assistance at disaster preparedness.

