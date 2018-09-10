Darating sa Australya ang Gridiron, ang Amerikanong bersyon ng putbol

Source: SBS
Ang Gridiron, o Amerikanong putbol, ay darating sa Australya, habang ang anim na linggong programa ng National Football League ng Amerika, ay sisimulan sa bansa at sa mga isla sa Pasipiko.
