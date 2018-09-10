SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Darating sa Australya ang Gridiron, ang Amerikanong bersyon ng putbol

Marcos Delana (l) and Rustum Todd (r)

Published 10 September 2018 at 12:14pm, updated 10 September 2018 at 2:37pm
By Darren Mara
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Ang Gridiron, o Amerikanong putbol, ay darating sa Australya, habang ang anim na linggong programa ng National Football League ng Amerika, ay sisimulan sa bansa at sa mga isla sa Pasipiko.

