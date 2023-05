“We understand Australians are under the pump right now. That’s why providing responsible, targeted relief is the number one priority in this Budget. Our $14.6 billion cost-of-living plan will: Provide help with power bills. Bring down out-of-pocket health costs. Support vulnerable Australians. Create more affordable housing." Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers on the 2023 Budget. Source: AAP / JONO SEARLE/AAPIMAGE