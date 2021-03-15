Ano bang mga side-effects ng COVID-19 vaccines at may rason ba para mag-alala?

Highlights Kabilang sa side-effects ng COVID 19 vaccines ay ang lagnat, pagkapagod, pananakit sa braso kalamnan at skin rashes.

Ayon sa pag-aaral, lumalabas na sa 100,000 na residente, 200 dito ang nagkakaroon ng blood clots, sa kanilang baga o kaya sa kanilang binti noong nakaraang taon.

Mga kababaihan mas malakas ang nararamdamang side-effects ng COVID vaccines kaysa mga lalaki

May payo si Professor MaryLouise Mclaws, isang epidemiologist at tagapayo ng World Health Organisation.





Ngayon, sya ang nangunguna para labanan ang coronavirus dito sa Australia.





"Some people get no side-effect at all. Nothing. While others sometimes get a little headache. This isn't unusual. Your body is working hard to develop really important antibodies to COVID. Don't be surprised if you just don't feel normal. That is not dangerous".





Ayon kay Mclaws, ang pagsuspende sa pag-gamit ng bakuna sa Europa dahil sa umano’y side-effects ay masasabing sobrang reaksyon sa nangyayari.





Kasama sa nag-suspende ng kanilang pagbakuna gamit ang gamot na AstraZeneca COVID 19 vaccine ay ang bansang Denmark, Norway, Italy at Iceland matapos nagkaroon umano ng blood clots ang mga residente matapos nabakunahan.





























Dahil dito, nagsagawa ng agarang imbestigasyon ang European Medicines Agency , isa sa kanilang tinutukan ang kaso ng babaeng Austrian na namatay matapos ang multiple thrombosis o blood clots, higit isang linggo matapos bakuhan.





Ayon kay Professor Julie Leask, isang infectious disease and immunisation expert galing University of Sydney.





Magiging di pareho ang tugon ng mga lider ng bansa sa kani-kanilang laban kontra COVID-19, pero prioridad nila ang manatili ang kumpyansa at proteksyon ng kanilang mga nasasakupan.





"They need to keep investigating that. Some countries, while they are investigating that, will pause the vaccine program, investigate it, make sure they are on balance, make sure it is not the vaccine and then resume the vaccination program. Other countries will say no, we are going to keep the vaccination program going, because we still want to get that COVID-19 protection into people and we are willing to tolerate this little risk, this little bit of uncertainty temporarily.





Dagdag ni Mclaws positibo itong di mangyayari ang nakakabahalang side effects ng bakuna dito sa bansa.





"This particular woman, who has died of a clot, there are many things the reviewers have to look at: what side of the body it was on, was it related to the side that she had the injection, were her lymph glands in her groin large, did she have a history of clots in varicose veins? Australia is not expecting this at all. The UK have had over 24 million people injected and not one adverse event."





Ayon sa kompanyang AstraZeneca ligtas ang kanilang bakuna.





"Patient safety is the highest priority for AstraZeneca. Regulators have clear and stringent efficacy and safety standards for the approval of any new medicine. The safety of the vaccine has been extensively studied in Phase Three clinical trials and Peer-reviewed data confirms the vaccine is generally well-tolerated".





Ang tanong ng marami, ano ba talaga ang side effects na pwedeng maranasan matapos mabakunahan sa COVID 19 vaccines?





Ilan sa mga residenteng naturukan ng gamot ay nagkakaroon ng lagnat at nakaramdam ng pagkapagod. Bagay na ayon sa mga medical experts, ito ang kadalasang reaksyon matapos ang pagbakuna pero saglit lang ito dahil nawawala agad matapos ang isa hanggang dalawang araw. Maliban sa lagbat, at pagkapagod,





May sumasakit ang braso kung saan nakaturok ang bakuna, pananakit ng ulo, kalamnan at skin rash.





Pero ayon kay Professor Leask, maging alerto dahil meron ding kakaibang seryosong side-effects.





"Like for example severe allergic reaction, or anaphylaxis. That is known to occur with the COVID-19 vaccine at a rate of about 5 in every million people vaccinated. Then there are times when you might wonder whether there is a rare serious side-effect occurring, because you get reports of people getting, things like in this case, clotting problems after they have received the vaccine."





Kailangan bang mabahala sa side-effects ng gamot?





Ayon sa mga eksperto, normal kung nakakabahala ito, pero di ito seryoso dahil nawawala ito agad.





Dahil bago pa man inaprubahan ang isang gamot para sa bakuna, isinailalim ito sa masusing testing para maging ligtas ang mga pasyente. At kung pang-maramihan na ang produksyon ng bakuna, isasailalim ito sa monitoring sa pamamagitan ng post marketing surveillance, kung saan inaalam kung meron bang kakaibang reaction ang mga naturukan ng gamot na hindi nakita bago pa man ito inaprubahan.





Inamin din ni Mclaws, segurado syang kung ang gamot laban sa Covid 19 na gagamitin dito sa bansa, ay peligro sa buhay ng mga Australians, hindi aaprubahan ng gobyerno ang Australia ito.





"Emergency authorities have approved these vaccines because they have very low serious side-effects. They have sore arms, muscle pain, a bit of fever. We have heard of at least three (cases) around the world that have had a couple of deaths and now this 60 year old woman with a clot. These are very, very, very rare and none of them yet have been linked to the vaccine itself".





Pinapaunawa din ni Professor Peter Collignon mula sa Australian National University pangkaraniwan ang side effects ng lahat ng bakuna, kahit pa yong non-COVID vaccines gaya ng bakuna kontra flu.





"You have to remember, if you are in a country like England or the US you have a high chance of getting COVID, unlike Australia. If you get it and you are over the age of 80 you probably have a 1 in 5 chance of dying. So even if you do see a side-effect that is 1 in 100,000 or 1 in 500,000, if your chance of dying is 100 times higher than that or more you are silly not to take the vaccine. Every vaccine will have side-effects, some will even have serious side-effects. So far this appears to be no worse than the influenza vaccine for side-effects but much more effective against a disease that is probably 10 times more lethal."





Bakit mas malakas ang side effects na nararamdaman ng mga kababaihan kaysa mga lalaki?





Dapat pakatandaan, ang bakuna ay dinesinyo , para gayahin ang natural na impeksyon na walang kontak say totoong sakit para bumuo ng immunity o para ligtas sa sakit. Dagdag pa ni Professor Mclaws, kadalasan sa gamot na Moderna vaccines, makakaranas ng mas malakas na side effects ng mga babae.





Dahil umano sa estrogen na nasa katawan ng babae na pumupwersa sa mas malakas na immune response, kaysa testosterone na hormone ng mga lalaki kung saan nagpapabagal ng response.





Paano makaka-apekto sa rollout ng bakuna dito sa Australia?





Sa ngayon , halus umabot na sa 90,000 Australian ang nabakunahan. At ayon sa Therapeutic Goods Administration o TGA, patuloy nilang minomonitor ang lahat ng galaw ng pagbakuna at wala silang natukoy na problema na dapat ikabahala habang patuloy ang pagbakuna kontra COVID virus. Pero pinapayuhan ang mga may edad o matatanda na at yong may mga iniindang sakit o karamdaman na maging alerto sa nagkataong masamang mga pangyayari na di inaasahan, kabilang dito ang pagkamatay .





Bagay na gusto , ni Prime Minister Scott Morrison na masuri ng maigi ng taga TGA.





"All the data from all of the places that we have relationships (with), which obviously includes Europe, is being fed into the TGA. That data is examined and that what informs the decisions that we take here in Australia. Remember, the batches that we distribute across Australia are tested here in Australia. So we have a robust process for examining that. I trust our Therapeutic Goods Administration."]]





Ayon naman kay Labor Deputy Leader Richard Marles sa panayam nito sa Nine Network, malaki ang kanyang kumpyansa sa ginawang paghatol at testing process ng TGA para aprubahan ng gobyerno ang gagamiting bakuna kontra COVID 19 dito sa bansa.





"It really is important that we do have cool heads in this space. The TGA have gone through this very carefully. We need to be rolling out the vaccine and there does need to be a sense of confidence about this and people can rightly feel confident about the safety of the vaccines."]]





Saan at kung sino ang tatawagan kung mayroong kakaibang nararamdamang side-effects ng bakuna?





Una tumawag sa 000.





At kung merong di magandang nararamdaman matapos ang pagbakuna,





agad tumawag sa health professional o GP.





O tumawag sa Medicinewise Adverse Medicine Events line on 1300 134 237.





O mag-report online sa https://aems.tga.gov.au/











