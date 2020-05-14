Appropriate Surgery Direction, pinawalang-bisa na sa South Australia

All types of surgeries, including elective, cosmetic surgery and dentistry, will legally be permitted in South Australia once the update comes into effect. Source: SBS
By Norma Hennessy, Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Sa pagluwag ng mga restriksyon, binawi na din ng awtoridad ng South Australia ang direktiba sa ilalim ng Emergency Management Act 2004 bilang responde sa coronavirus. Sa bagong direktiba, legal at papahintulutan na ng estado ang mga surgery kabilang ang mga elective, cosmetic surgery at dentistry sa sandaling ito ay magiging mabisa.
