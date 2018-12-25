Presyo ng bahay sa 2018 nagbibigay palatandaan para sa 2019?

Melbourne's city centre towers above suburban housing Source: AAP
Published 26 December 2018 at 9:47am
By Ricardo Goncalves
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ang obsesyon ng Australya sa mga ari-arian ay lumakas sa 2018 ngunit bumaligtad din ang panahon ng pag-akyat ng mga presyo sa buong bansa. Ano nga ba ang nakalaan ngayong 2019?
Published 26 December 2018 at 9:47am
By Ricardo Goncalves
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share