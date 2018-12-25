SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Presyo ng bahay sa 2018 nagbibigay palatandaan para sa 2019?

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Melbourne city centre

Melbourne's city centre towers above suburban housing Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 December 2018 at 9:47am
By Ricardo Goncalves
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ang obsesyon ng Australya sa mga ari-arian ay lumakas sa 2018 ngunit bumaligtad din ang panahon ng pag-akyat ng mga presyo sa buong bansa. Ano nga ba ang nakalaan ngayong 2019?

Published 26 December 2018 at 9:47am
By Ricardo Goncalves
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero