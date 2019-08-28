SBS sa Wikang Filipino

May 1,000 kilo ng tuna ang ihahanda para sa nalalapit na Tuna Festival

General Santos has been dubbed as the 'Tuna Capital of the Philippines'

As the top producer of tuna in the country, it has placed the city on the global map. General Santos annually produces approximately 400,000 metric tons of tuna Source: Jeoffrey Maitem/Getty Images

Published 28 August 2019 at 5:03pm
By Allen Estabillo
Abala ang General Santos City sa paghahanda para sa taunang tuna festival kung saan may isang libong kilo ng tuna kasama ang espesyal na tuna lechon sa ika-limang Sugbahan sa Dalan.

