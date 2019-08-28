May 1,000 kilo ng tuna ang ihahanda para sa nalalapit na Tuna Festival

As the top producer of tuna in the country, it has placed the city on the global map. General Santos annually produces approximately 400,000 metric tons of tuna Source: Jeoffrey Maitem/Getty Images
Abala ang General Santos City sa paghahanda para sa taunang tuna festival kung saan may isang libong kilo ng tuna kasama ang espesyal na tuna lechon sa ika-limang Sugbahan sa Dalan.
