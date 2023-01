Mga Asyanong Komedyante Patatawanin kayo nang Husto

Available in other languages

Asian Comedians will make you Laugh out Load











What happens when you guest five comedians? Listen in and find out....









On its second year, Comedy Zone Asia features at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival





We talk to Daniel Fernandes from India, Sharul Channa from Singapore, Storm Xu from China, Andrew Chu from Hong Kong and from the Philippines GB Labrador.









Sa ikalawang taon, bahagi ng Melbourne International Comedy Festival ang Comedy Zone Asia, isang plataporma para sa mga sumsisikat na komedyante mula Asya. Naka-usap natin sina Daniel Fernandes mula India, Sharul Channa mula Singapore, Storm Xu mula Tisna, Andrew Chu mula at ang kababayan nating si GB Labrador.











Comedy Zone Asia bahagi ng Melbourne International Comedy Festival ay mapapanood hanggang ika-17 ng Abril